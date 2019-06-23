Mumbai: Man held for selling protected turtles in Crawford Market

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Women’s Reservation Bill: Gains made should not be lost

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

Small Saving Scheme account holders must submit PAN, Aadhaar by September 30, know who’s exempted

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Noida police revises traffic advisory in Noida, Greater Noida till September 25

Hyderabad: Devotees left astonished as 11 kg laddu offered to Lord Ganesha vanishes, details inside

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

9 most-expensive Indian web series 

10 foods to avoid in digestive disorder

9 highest paid television actors 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

‘Statue of Oneness’ unveiled in MP, know all about the 108-feet Adi Shankaracharya's statue in Omkareshwar

India suspends visa services for Canadians 'until further notice' amid rising tensions

Canada cites threats for diplomats in India, adjust staffs amid heightened diplomatic row

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani OTT release: When, where to watch Karan Johar film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

KBC 15: Can you answer the Rs 7 crore question that stumped this season's second crorepati Jasnil Kumar?

Rapper Shubh breaks silence after cancellation of his India music tour amid India-Canada row: 'Punjabis do not need...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

Mumbai: Man held for selling protected turtles in Crawford Market

According to Aditya Patil of WWA they along with members of SARRP had alerted WCCB about the tip off on person selling Indian roof turtles, which are protected species and a joint raid was decided.

article-main
Latest News

Virat A Singh

Updated: Jun 23, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Even as authorities have been claiming that there are no pet-trade involving protected Indian species carried out from Crawford Market, a recent raid on Friday where 20 Indian Roof turtles were seized, seems to narrate a different story.

The joint raid was co-ordinated by Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Wildlife Wing of Forest department and carried out by Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA) and Spreading Awareness on Reptiles and Rehabilitation Programme (SARRP) and led to the arrest of a 29 year old Bilal Shaikh.

According to Aditya Patil of WWA they along with members of SARRP had alerted WCCB about the tip off on person selling Indian roof turtles, which are protected species and a joint raid was decided. Eight members from both NGO's reached Crawford Market on Friday noon and found that the Shaikh had arrived with a plastic bag stuffed with the turtles. "A dummy customer was sent to him who confirmed the contents, however since WCCB officials were still on their way we did not want the accused to feel suspicious so we snatched the bag and took him to MRA police station," said Patil adding that soon officials from WCCB and Wildlife wing arrived and the cops handed the accused in their custody.

Yuvraj Gite, range forest officer, Wildlife Wing said they found several videos and photographs of Star turtles in the mobile phone of the accused. "The accused took us to a house from where we seized a parakeet. We have managed to get his custody for two days from the court and will continue to interrogate him,"he said.

Meanwhile Sunish Kunju, Wildlife Warden for Mumbai City and Founder of PAWS-Mumbai said, "Forest department and BMC needs to jointly decide a strategy to stop this trade across the markets like Crawford and Kurla."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Happy 44th birthday to cricket's universe boss, Chris Gayle: A legend in his own league

Viral video: Woman narrowly escapes king cobra attack while cooking outdoors, watch

Divya Agarwal talks about intimacy, compatibility in relationship: 'Women are not encouraged to embrace sexual desire'

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Guests will reportedly have to follow no-phone policy at private ceremony

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 34,399 on Flipkart after Rs 35,501 discount, check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Know whopping fees Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, others charged for Karan Johar film

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE