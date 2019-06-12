Mumbai kid's fancy mobile app puts users in the pink of health

At a time when a majority of the kids are busy playing on mobile phones, city-based Vyom Bagrecha (9) has developed a complete downloadable health app. He is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in the country.

The app, known as Health Unit Converter, is a health app which is used to measure different aspects of body like the amount of water one consumed in a certain time, Body Mass Index (BMI) etc. It involves the concept of mathematics and health. "Today everyone believes in apps, so if a person drinks around six glasses of water and they enter that data, the app would convert it and show how many litre of water they have consumed," explained Vyom's mother.

Although Vyom started learning coding only six months ago, his interest for developing gadget was there since his childhood. "He used to draw drones, solar panels and used to say that I want to make it. He was always interested in drawing and this helped him. Vyom, from the very beginning, showed interest in making apps about different topics and had previously made a calculator as well. So we decided to use other parameters as well and thus, this app was built," added his mother.

The youngster who also holds other interest like playing piano, reading etc. built the app in a timeframe of three to four weeks. Coding has proven to be very beneficial for this young mind as claimed by his mother as it has helped him improve his logical thinking and has increased his concentration and confidence.

Supporting the claim, Karan Bajaj, CEO and founder of WhiteHat Jr., a coding learning institute, pointed that according to a study coding helps increase the logic by 75% and concentration by 300%.

Highlighting the importance of coding in today's age, "Today people realise the importance of technology as it has become an essential part of our lives. Parents are eager to send their children to learn coding as it helps the children to expand their imagination," he added.

Health is Wealth