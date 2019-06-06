Mumbai: Fake company dupes IT wholesale firm in Andheri; one booked

The three accused namely Naveen Takshak, Bharti Tiwari and Manish Sangvani have allegedly duped 10 more vendors to the tune of Rs 1.60 crores using a similar modus operandi

A reputed wholesale trading company in Borivali which deals with selling of desktop computers, personal laptops and CCTV cameras has been duped to the tune of 9 lakhs by another manufacturing and supplying firm. The proprietor of M&K Infotech in Borivali has alleged that three people including a woman claimed to be from a company and approached for a deal. The route to approach them was the indiamart.com website which is a website for business to business transactions. Under the pretext of buying 50 laptops the accused issued post dated cheques which they never honoured.

The three accused namely Naveen Takshak, Bharti Tiwari and Manish Sangvani have allegedly duped 10 more vendors to the tune of Rs 1.60 crores using a similar modus operandi. M&K Infotech owner Bijal Kapuria informed that the accused also had set up an office when they placed the order.

"Usually the party prefers to book small quantity of goods to test them and later, they opt to place more orders," explained Kapuria. "Here the first demand was significantly big which was a reason of suspicion but Bharti tried to convince reputation of her firm. We shipped the first consignment worth 9 lakhs. However, all post dated cheques that she submitted bounced when we deposited them,"added Kapuria.

According to the police, after Kapuria followed her up frequently for clearing the payment, Bharti issued a legal notice to him claiming of harassment and later fled away. When Kapuria researched about her, he realised that Bharti's company had duped many vendors using the same modus operandi.

"As many as 10 vendors like me who deal in housing materials and machinery gave their samples but they failed to receive payments. Employees of Thinkvisor company who have also been cheated shall soon approach the police," added Kapuria.

Meanwhile, the Amboli police have registered a case and booked Bharti under section 34, 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code.