Mumbai: Explosives found on train turn out to be firecrackers

Explosive-like materials were found on Kolkata-Mumbai Shalimar Express after its arrival at Kurla carshed for cleaning on Wednesday.

The alleged explosives, which appeared to be as gelatin, were discovered along with a message written on a note with small handwriting saying, "Hum kya kar sakte hain wo BJP ko dikhana hai (We have to show BJP what we can do)," The incident was reported after ISIS messages were found written on a bridge in Uran area of Navi Mumbai.

The discovery of alleged gelatin sticks created panic across Kurla Terminus, the entire railway station was vacated following which the Railway Police Force was alerted.

"The train had arrived at platform number four of the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4 am. From there the train headed to the yard for its cleaning. The cleaners who saw the package placed inside a seat of the coach thought of it to be an explosive so they called the on-duty RPF officers. After checking we suspected the package to be filled with suspicious material so we called the bomb squad and the dog squad immediately," said an RPF officer.

According to the police sources, there were approximately five to seven plastic pipes filled with firecracker which were connected to box batteries and wires. After the device was disposed of, the bomb squad claimed that the material was a firecracker and not explosive. Along with the firecracker, the police also recovered a mobile number and a photograph of an unidentified man. The seized materials have been sent to the forensic laboratory for further examination.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police spokesperson, Manjunath Singe told that the suspected object contained firecracker case which was 5-6 inches, two small wires around 7-8 inches and a small diffused battery.

"There was no explosive found during the checking by the bomb squad. The local police officers are investigating the matter seriously," said Singe. Also, the state Anti-Terrorism Squad is also investigating the matter.