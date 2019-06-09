Mumbai: Drunk driving cases dip significantly in four years

From a whopping 20,768 cases in 2016 to just 6,752 cases in the first half of 2019, the number of drink and driving cases registered across the city in the last four years have witnessed a persistent fall. The figures provided by the Mumbai Traffic Police (MTP) reveal that the cases have reduced within all the 34 traffic divisions of the city but interestingly, places like Bandra, Santacruz, Vakola, Sahar and Borivali, Kandivali, Dahisar, Malad and Dindoshi from the West and the North Zone respectively, which have record number of drink and driving cases have also witnessed a significant fall because of constant police deployment and stringent action against violators.

While citing the reason behind the falling numbers, a senior traffic policeman said that the errant motorists and vehicle drivers are now feared of losing their licenses for a period of six months when found drunk by the cops. Also, the harsh action of traffic cops against drink and driving have forced the riders to drive sober rather than facing trouble after falling into police net when caught. Total of 20,768 cases were recorded in 2016 which later followed with a drop of 18,056 cases in 2017, 11,711 cases in 2018 and 6,752 cases in 2019 from January till May.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, traffic headquarters, Shahaji Umap said that the impounding of the license is just one reason behind the fear in drunk motorists. Considering the level of seriousness the offence of drink and driving carries, the police have taken strict cognizance and have undertaken several awareness campaigns across the city. "We have intensified nakabandi at crucial junctions on a daily basis and also we have used social media to spread awareness among riders. Due to all these efforts, people have understood the consequences of their actions and have voluntarily put a stop," said Umap.

Number Of Cases Reduce

Errant motorists & drivers fear losing their license, say cops

Highlights