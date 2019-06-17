Mumbai: City authority continues to trim trees in full swing

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is on its toes after tree collapse incidents during pre-monsoon showers resulted in the death of three people in only a week's time. The civic body is carrying out its task of trimming or cutting down dangerous trees across the city. It has already sent notices to 6,573 societies asking them to trim dangerous branches. It is now thinking of taking action against those that have not acted on the notice yet.

The city has around 29 lakh trees, out of which 15.63 lakh trees are on private land and 11.25 lakh trees on government land. It is the municipal corporation's responsibility to take care of trees that are on its land. However, private land owners are solely responsible for trees on their land. The civic body spends around Rs 45 crore on trimming trees across the city every year. Despite that, every year, more than 3,000 tree or branch collapse incidents result in death of or severe injuries to at least 30 people. But, as per the claims of civic officials, trees which are on private land (housing societies, schools, colleges, institutes and so on) are more prone to collapsing.

“As per our data, more than two-thirds of the number of trees or branches that collapsed in 2018 were on private land. We examined trees before monsoon hit the city and sent notices to the owners concerned. Despite sending notices, only a few took tree trimming directions seriously,” an official from the BMC said.

There are around 1.85 lakh trees on the roads of the city. As per BMC official claims, they have trimmed around 99,552 trees until now. Pravin Pardeshi, superintendent of the Garden Department, said, “In the last three days, we have worked round the clock to trim dangerous trees and to clear roads where branches or trees had collapsed.”

The civic official raised the issue about dangerous trees on private land. The BMC has sent notices to 6,573 societies and now, the respective owners will be responsible for any kind of accident.