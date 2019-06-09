Mumbai: 3 dead, including 2 minors, in road accident

Three people, including two minors, were killed in an accident involving two tankers in suburban Vikhroli, a police official said on Sunday.

The mishap took place near a hotel in Park Site area of Vikhroli on Saturday night when a roadside dweller's family was sleeping beneath a stationary tanker, he said.

Another tanker hit the stationary vehicle from behind and as a result, three of those sleeping got crushed under its wheels, the official said.

The deceased included a 50-year-old woman and her two grandchildren aged 15 and three years, he said.

The moving tanker's driver, identified as Ashok Sahu, fled from the spot but was later arrested.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A (causing death by negligence), he added.