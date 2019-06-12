Mumbai: 2 kids electrocuted near Kandivali, bystanders watch

Two children died of electrocution at Vimladevi Chawl in Kandivali East on Monday night as pre-monsoon showers lashed the city even as onlookers stood helpless. Overcome by a fear of being electrocuted, the onlookers preferred to stay away rather than lending help to the duo.

As pre-monsoon showers lashed the city, the deceased duo identified as Rushabh Tiwari (10) and Tushar Jha (11) were playing in the water-logged lane near their house when they came in contact with a live wire.

According to the residents of Vimladevi Chawl, both the children were lying in the water for a few minutes after being electrocuted, yet no one dared to rescue them in the fear of being electrocuted too."One girl tried to help them with a wooden stick but she in vain. She did not step out fearing a fall in the electrocuted water," said one of the resident.

Both Rushabh and Tushar were students of Thakur Vidya Mandir High School. "Both of them went to school on Monday and were back home by evening. Since it was the first shower of the season, they wanted to go out and enjoy in the rain. Most of the children from the chawl were playing in the rain outside the chawl. Nobody realised that Rushabh and Tushar had moved away from the chawl to play in the water," said Govind Prasad, another resident.

The girl who tried to help them ran to inform both the children's parents about the incident. They were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali, but the chief medical officer declared them dead. The bodies were shifted to Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali for postmortem.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the matter. Blaming the electricity department for the incident, locals said that they had been complaining about electric wires and electric meters hanging open dangerously outside every household and shops in the area, but in vain.

Rise to occasion

Do’s

If a person is electrocuted, the first thing is to remove the source of power supply, thus breaking the contact of the person with the current.

In order to this one should use non-conductive materials like wood or plastic materials and push the person away from the source of electricity.

Wear rubber-soled shoes when operating with power appliances.

Dont’s