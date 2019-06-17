More capacity, fewer seats on track with ‘hybrid’ AC locals

Almost a year ago, Central Railway had to revert to the original seating arrangement in local trains after receiving resounding criticism for aligning the seats longitudinally, like in Metro, trains to increase passenger-carrying capacity. Now, the Indian Railways is trying out a new seating arrangement for AC trains of the suburban network. Referred to as ‘hybrid’, its a combination of regular cum metro seating arrangement.

By March 2020, the Western and Central Railways are expected to get 12 AC local trains (including the two in Western Railway’s fleet).

The Railway authorities are studying the possibility of having hybrid seating in AC locals. “We are trying to figure out if hybrid seating arrangement is workable in AC locals,” said a senior official from the Railway Board.

WHY HIBRID Longitudinal seating arrangement, like in Metro, would not be feasible in AC locals



Complete metro-like seating would allow over 8,000 people to travel in a train



This is around 35% more than the carrying capacity of trains



This will put tremendous pressure on the axle which could lead to derailment due to extra burden on wheels

This would mean that of the 12-car train, some coaches will have regular seats, while some will be aligned longitudinally. This is being planned since the railway authorities realised that complete longitudinal seating would not be possible inside AC local. Width of the suburban EMU coaches is wider than Metro rail coaches.

“The longitudinal seating arrangement, like in Metro, would not be feasible in AC locals. With more floor space free for people to stand on, it can accommodate at least 5 rows of people standing during peak hours. It will lead to capacity overload,” said another senior railway official.

A survey on seating arrangement for AC local trains carried out a few months ago revealed that a complete metro-like seating would allow over 8,000 people to travel in a single 12-car AC local during peak hours. This is around 35% more than the carrying capacity of the trains which stands at 6000 commuters.

This will put tremendous pressure on the axle. The Railways is conducting trial runs of the AC locals with under-slung equipment that allows 10% additional seating capacity which was earlier reported by DNA.

A normal 12-car EMU train has an axle load of 80-81 tonne. However, the load of axles of under-slung AC local is more than 84 tonne which could lead to derailment due to extra burden on wheels. This calculation is more or less the same even for AC locals with longitudinal seating arrangements.

Apart from the 10 AC locals built with BHEL components, that are expected to arrive by March next year, the Railways has placed orders for 9 more AC locals with under-slung equipment. The Railway Board had a meeting earlier this month with WR and CR where they took stock of AC locals as well.