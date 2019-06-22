Maharashtra: Milk producers may soon need to recycle plastic bags

Maharashtra government is planning to enforce stringent recycling of the plastic bags used for packaging milk.

Maharashtra government is planning to enforce stringent recycling of the plastic bags used for packaging milk. The Environment Ministry last week held a series of meetings with producers and suppliers of milk, where the milk producers agreed to recycle the milk plastic bags. Besides, the consumers may need to pay an additional 50 paisa as a deposit on every plastic bag.

“The consumer after the use of milk can return the bags and get back their deposited 50 paisa on per plastic bag. This move will help to reduce the quantum of plastic on the road,” said a senior officer from the environment department.

In Maharashtra, per day one crore plastic bags are generated which amounts to 31 tonnes of plastic every day. “We have also given permission to milk producers to start the recycling plants in their premises. Once this happens, then we will not see any plastic on the road. We have to employ one by one move to enable a plastic-free society. Some firms have already started their recycling plants,” said Ramdas Kadam, Environment minister.

Earlier, the milk producers and suppliers were opposed to the move citing impracticality and the price impact.

“The earlier government wanted 100% ban and asked us to use glass bottles and tetra paks. Recycling is a good option however zero milk plastic bags is unrealistic and difficult. We have to educate people. We will follow the government’s directives however the government has to hear us,” said one of the large milk producers from Pune requesting anonymity.

A senior government official said that recycling these milk plastic bags will be the responsibility of their particular brand. “We do not want to see the milk plastic bags on the road. If any bags are lying on road, then it is the responsibility of their particular milk suppliers and oil producers. They have to ensure that all plastic bags are recycled. Those who do not want to follow this rule can sell their milk either in glass bottles or tetra packs.

