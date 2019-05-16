Headlines

Mumbai

Maharashtra govt to increase surveillance for reducing response time

Integrated traffic management system to be attached to CCTVs

Sanjay Jog

Updated: May 16, 2019, 05:40 AM IST

Maharashtra government, in a serious bid to reduce response time to curb crimes and improve detection and traffic movement, has worked out a bouquet of initiatives including integrated traffic management system attached to CCTVs which will be subsequently integrated to E chalan. Further, the government has focused on the strengthening forensic laboratories, cybersecurity system and expansion of CCTV network.

Moreover, the state government has proposed another 5,000 CCTV surveillance cameras to curb street crimes and traffic offences. The government will upgrade the existing network of 4,717 cameras and integrate it with the Mumbai Police's 'Dial 100' project to lower the present response time of 12 minutes. The CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed based on the recommendation of RD Pradhan committee which was formed after the 26/11 serial terror attack in Mumbai.

The additional CCTVs will be installed in sensitive areas, internal roads, slums, and localities with a record of street offences like crimes against women and children.

A senior officer from the state home department told DNA, "The objective is to reduce the human interface to curb traffic violation with the launch of an integrated traffic management system. This will help reduction in the time taken for crime detection. The traffic violation will be fully handled online.'' He informed that a high power committee headed by the additional chief secretary (home department) holds a timely review and suggest changes for further improvement. He reminded that the with the launch of 'Dial 100' initiative the city police control room is now equipped with an integrated system which ensures coordination between the control room personnel, the CCTV camera network in the city and patrolling units of the Mumbai Police.

Further, the government has launched last year the Mumbai Police Information System, which allows the police to share all internal communication on a secure internal server reducing the use of paper. The Automated Biometric Information System stores biometric data of all the arrested accused in a digital format. It has also started the Samvad app for inter-departmental communication.

Additionally, the trained beat marshals will attend calls from the main control room. There are plans to deploy more Police Control Room (PCR) vans at local police stations to reduce the emergency response time. The police control room on average receives well over 50,000 calls per day.

QUICK RESPONSE

  • Integrated traffic management system to be  attached to CCTVs 
     
  • The police control room on average receives well over 50,000 calls per day
     
  • Another 5,000 CCTV surveillance cameras to curb street crimes and traffic offences
     
  • CCTVs will be subsequently integrated to E Chalan

