Maharashtra: Anil Gote may spoil BJP run in Dhule-Malegaon

In what may queer the pitch for BJP, the party’s MLA from Dhule, Anil Gote has rebelled against it. Gote will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Dhule-Malegaon constituency against Union Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre, with whom he has a running feud.

Bhamre, an oncologist, is locked in a contest with Congress candidate Kunal Patil, the legislator son of former minister Rohidas Patil.

Gote, a three-term MLA from the North Maharashtra town, alleged that the BJP was turning into a “gang of goondas”.

“I am not contesting against Dr Bhamre, he will fight against me,” said Gote, who had fallen out with BJP after last year’s elections to the Dhule civic body.

The MLA lamented that the party was drifting away from the ideals of the RSS and Jan Sangh and charged that people with criminal antecedents had been fielded in the Dhule municipal polls.

Last year, Gote had created a flutter by alleging that his life was under danger.

He was also accused of involvement in the multi-crore fake stamp paper scam and was arrested in this connection. The fake stamp paper scam was allegedly masterminded by the late Abdul Karim Telgi.