Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Girish Mahajan proves mettle in North Maharashtra

It was an easy victory for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena in North Maharashtra, keeping all six seats with a cushy majority.



The architect of the victory was Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' blue-eyed boy Girish Mahajan. The Jalgaon native was entrusted the responsibility of winning the region.



Political analyst Ashok Pawar says BJP's victory in North Maharashtra has more significance than just the defeat of the Opposition. "The Opposition did not have a structure to pull voters to booths, nor did they have a credible face to pull crowds," he explained. "BJP enjoys power from the local level to the centre. They have a battery of workers and poll machinery that helped them win."



Mahajan, who is the state minister for Medical Education, held 35 free medical check-up camps attended by 35 lakh people. Through this exercise, four lakh people underwent general surgeries for free, seven lakh got free spectacles and eye surgeries.



The personal connection cemented by this interaction went a long way in securing his win. Furthermore, the party set its foundation in the Jalgaon, Nasik and Dhule municipal corporation elections and developed a strong network of party workers in the region.



The tally of the National Democratic Alliance was helped by BJP MP Raksha Khadse winning from Raver, Dr Subhash Bhamre in Dhule, Hina Gavit in Nandurbar, Dr Bharati Pawar in Dindori and Shiv Sena MP Hemant Godse claiming Nasik.



When the Padalsare dam issue popped up in Amalner, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis handled it deftly, saying it would be addressed after the Lok Sabha polls, Pawar pointed out.