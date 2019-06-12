Headlines

Mumbai

Mumbai

Litterbugs to be booked under Bombay Police Act

According to BMC officials, each of the 24 wards across Mumbai will have one dedicated- Nuisance Detection Squad.

article-main
Latest News

Virat A Singh

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

If found dumping garbage, BMC along with Mumbai police — in a first of its kind joint operation will book offenders under the Bombay Police Act 1951. This move by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi is not aimed at boosting the 'swachhata' campaign but also to crack down on the rampant dumping of garbage that chokes the drains and nullahs during monsoon.

According to BMC officials, each of the 24 wards across Mumbai will have one dedicated- Nuisance Detection Squad. "Each of these 24 squads will comprise of four to five members including a police constable. This squad will continuously move all over the ward and especially target areas near slum pockets, nullahs, railway stations, areas alongside the railway tracks, public space and others where the offenders found littering will be booked on the spot and immediate action will be taken against them," said Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Ashok Khaire adding that coordination with the Mumbai police has already been done.

Khaire also informed that a proper Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been put in place, which will be followed by the squad that will be trained specifically to ensure that these drives are successful in maintaining cleanliness and putting a stop to dumping garbage across the city.

As per civic officials, the offenders found guilty of dumping garbage could face a fine of Rs 1200 under the Mumbai Police Act if found guilty.

While several councillors appreciated the move, stating that this will prove to be a good deterrent as the presence of cops will add more teeth to the BMC's drive against garbage dumping, many expressed that BMC cannot simply rely on fining without providing a solution to the waste management crisis being faced by the city.

"The city needs more dustbins and effective waste collection system from these dustbins on the streets, which are left unattended. Also several slums don't have any waste collection and people are forced to dump garbage on the street and hence BMC first needs to prioritise its waste collection system in slums and if the people still dump garbage then fine them," said a councillor adding that otherwise this will last for a few months and won't show desired results of the city looking clean and being garbage free.

