Left tongue-tied

Language is a medium of communication, a carrier of culture and the glue that binds a civilisation and society as diverse as India. However, it was language that stirred up an uproar last week after the draft National Education Policy (NEP) released by the Centre had a provision for mandatory teaching of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states.

The NEP, the committee for which was chaired by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan, has reiterated the existing three language formula. This had led to political parties and the intelligentsia in the southern states, known for their antipathy towards the official language, rising up in arms against the imposition of Hindi. The pushback was intense in Tamil Nadu, where any attempt to "impose" Hindi is like a red rag for most political formations.

Voices of protest were also heard in other non-Hindi speaking states like West Bengal with charges being made about linguistic and cultural imposition of Hindi. This led to the Centre issuing a clarification that the document which had triggered a controversy was only a draft. It also replaced the clause in a revised draft which watered down the original recommendation for mandatory teaching of Hindi. The human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated it was a "misconception" that the NEP had been put in place.

In Maharashtra, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) warned against "inflaming our minds by imposing Hindi." However, even critics of the move admit that it is necessary for students to develop multilingual proficiency as it acquaints them with new cultures and literature and arms them with an additional tool of communication.

A Moot Point

Voices of protest unite over linguistic, cultural imposition of Hindi