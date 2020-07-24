'Janta curfew' in Nagpur on Saturday, Sunday; essential services to remain functional

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nagpur, the local administration in the city has decided to impose a 'janta curfew' on Saturday and Sunday.

Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe announced the imposition of 'janta curfew' on July 25 and 26 to curb the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of elected representatives and the civic administration, reports said.

Mundhe said essential services will remain functional on the weekends during the 'janta curfew'.

Nagpur district has reported a total of 3,465 coronavirus cases while the death toll remains 64.

172 new coronavirus cases and three deaths were reported on Thursday. While 2,213 patients have recovered the number of active coronavirus cases stood at 1,188.

Maharashtra reported 9,895 new COVID-19 positive cases and 298 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 3,47,502 including 1,36,980 active cases, 1,94,253 discharged cases and 12,854 deaths.