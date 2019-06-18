Govt is painting a rosy picture of economy: Dhananjay Munde

Raised doubts on the authenticity of figures quoted in the state's Economic Survey tabled in the legislature on Monday, the opposition parties demanded setting up an all-party parliamentary committee to verify and authenticate the data released in the economic survey report by the BJP led government on Monday.

NCP MLC and Leader of Opposition in state legislative council Dhananjay Munde said that economy of the state and the country is in shambles. "People are losing jobs. Inflation is all-time high while the government is busy in painting a rosy picture of all sectors except agriculture. We have serious doubts about the authenticity of the Economic Survey and its data," said Munde.

He further said recently 108 economists and statistical experts submitted their letters to the government claiming that the GDP growth presented by the government is far from true. "They said that the government presented the inflated figures to paint a rosy picture of the economy. This stand was substantiated by former economic adviser Arvind Subramanian," said Munde.

Munde added that the property market is in a bad shape owing to low sales. "However, the report claims that the state has registered a 1% growth. No one will believe it. Unless we accept the problems, we will not able to find the conductive solutions," Munde said.

Refuting Munde's claims, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the report is prepared by the government officers, but not by politicians. "Besides, these are factual data that helps to take the corrective measures and get a true picture of the economy. We are actually making a progress in service, manufacturing and property sector," he added.