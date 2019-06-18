Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral home in Ratnagiri to be soon put on auction

Underworld's most wanted don Dawood Ibrahim's ancestral property located in Khed Taluka of Ratnagiri district will soon be put out on auction. The Smuggling and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property Act) (SAFEMA), which comes under the Ministry of Finance has sent officers from Mumbai to Dawood's ancestral village. The officials from Mumbai are accompanied by valuation officers from Solapur. The officials started from Mumbai on Monday.

According to SAFEMA officials, the property located at Mumbke village was under consideration for a long time, but because of reasons pertaining to jurisdiction, the auction got a bit delayed. "The officials from Mumbai and Solapur will now be evaluating the property. The total land covered by the bungalow and the compound has to be taken into consideration before deciding on the property's current price," a senior SAFEMA official said.

After the valuation is completed, the property will be put on auction in the way the department has carried out auction of other properties of Dawood and his sister Haseena Parkar, in the past.

According to reports, the bungalow is not in a good shape now and was constructed by Dawood's father Ibrahim Kaskar, who was then employed with the Mumbai Police. Some reports suggest that the bungalow was under the name of Dawood's mother Amina.

The SAFEMA officials hope to successfully auction the property after its due valuation. This property, unlike the other properties situated in Mumbai, is in a village.

In 2018, SAFEMA had put another property belonging to Dawood, named Amina Mansion and located in Pakmodia street, on auction. The reserve price of the property was Rs 79.43 lakh, and it was won by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) for Rs 3.51 crore.

SAFEMA auctioned a flat measuring 600 sq ft, located at Gordon Hall Apartments in Nagpada, that belonged to Dawood's sister Haseen Parkar, for Rs 1.80 crore.

In November 2017, the SBUT had won three properties in an auction carried out by SAFEMA. The properties were Shabnam Guest House, six flats in Damarwala building and restaurant Raunaq Afroz — all located in Bhendi Bazaar and belonging to the don's family.

Sneak Peek