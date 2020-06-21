COVID-19 growth rate in Mumbai's Dharavi declines to 1.02% from 12% in April: Govt

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Wordle 802 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 30

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils dominant line-up against Nepal

DNA TV Show: After success of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO set to launch Aditya-L1, know all about solar mission

10 Gifts that you can gift your sister this rakhi

8 Benefits of black coffee

Top players with most man of the match awards in Asia Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Raksha Bandhan 2023: What is the best time to tie Rakhi this year, know the shubh muhurat

"My career highlight is...": Virat Kohli shares his 'best moment' ahead of Asia Cup, World Cup 2023

BTS' V to feature soon in Running Man soon after 7 years; fans thrilled, here's when show will air

South director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary faces backlash for kissing actress Mannara Chopra: ‘What a creep’

Shah Rukh Khan to grace Jawan’s grand pre-release event in Chennai on this date, says ‘might even do some…’

Anurag Kashyap calls Yashica Dutt ‘opportunist’, defends Made In Heaven 2 makers amid controversy: ‘You're just...'

HomeMumbai

Mumbai

COVID-19 growth rate in Mumbai's Dharavi declines to 1.02% from 12% in April: Govt

Over 2,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum situated in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 21, 2020, 07:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday informed that the rate of growth of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi has reduced to 1.02 per cent in June from 12 per cent in April.

It said that proactive measures by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May and 78 days in June.

"Being densely populated (2,27,136 persons/sq km), Dharavi had 491 cases in April with 12 per cent growth rate and case doubling period of 18 days. Proactive measures adopted by BMC reduced COVID19 growth rate to 4.3 per cent in May 2020 & further to 1.02 per cent in June. These measures also ensured an improved case doubling time to 43 days in May 2020 and 78 days in June 2020," the release by MoHFW read.

The ministry said the efforts of the Maharashtra government and BMC have shown encouraging results. As part of these efforts, they have actively 'chased the virus' and aggressively conducted targeted tracing of COVID suspects, MoHFW said.

Over 2,000 coronavirus cases reported in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum situated in Mumbai.

"Several challenges presented themselves to BMC in Dharavi where 80 per cent population depends on community toilets. About 8-10 people live in households/hutment which measures about 10ft x 10ft coupled with the existence of narrow lanes with 2-3 storied houses where often the ground floor is a house and other floors are used as factories. Hence, there were severe limitations of physical distancing with no possibility of effective 'Home Quarantine'," the release said.

The Union Health Minister said that over 5 lakh have been screened in Dharavi and suspected cases were shifted to well organized COVID Care Centres and Quarantine Centres.

"While 47,500 people were covered by doctors and private clinics in house-to-house screening, about 14,970 people were screened with the help of Mobile Vans, and 4,76,775 were surveyed by BMC health workers. Fever clinics were set up for screening high-risk category such as elderly/senior citizens. 
This helped to screen 3.6 lakh people. Also, around 8246 Senior Citizens were surveyed and as part of its policy of 'Timely Separation', they were separated from the other community to effectively limit the transmission of the disease. In all, 5,48,270 people have been screened in Dharavi. The suspected cases were shifted to well organized COVID Care Centres and Quarantine Centres," the release said.

"Only critical patients were moved outside Dharavi for admission to hospitals; 90 per cent of the patients were treated inside Dharavi itself. BMC also distributed more than 25,000 grocery kits and more than 21,000 food packets for lunch and dinner separately within the containment zones so people stayed inside and did not have the need to move out, thereby curbing the spread of the virus," it said.

According to the ministry, the high-risk zone was sealed from all sides and community leaders were appointed as a 'COVID Yoddha' to address all issues of the community and to act as a bridge between the health workers and the community.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

G20 Summit in Delhi: Drones, gliders and other flying objects banned till September 12; check details

G20 summit in Delhi: Know date, theme, venue, members, invitees and all other details here

Meet IITian from Bihar who quit Rs 84 lakh job to open Rs 110 crore laundry firm

Sri Lanka reveals squad for Asia Cup 2023, check full list here

Meet man who runs Rs 7,604 crore company, know about his business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Five most mysterious temples of India

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE