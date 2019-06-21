Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis institutes probe into web series crew attack in Thane

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that he has asked Thane Commissioner of Police (CP) & Inspector General (IG), Konkan for a detailed inquiry on an attack on web series unit in Thane on Wednesday. "Strict action will be taken if any police officer is found responsible for delay in the investigation or performing duty," added CM Fadnavis.

The cast and crew of a web series were assaulted by local goons while shooting at Gaimukh on Ghodbunder Road, Thane.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against these attackers.

"I have asked the police commissioner to check the record of the people who were involved in the assault, if they are regular attackers, then case will be registered under Maharashtra Control Organised Crime Act 1999(MCOCA) against them. If police are responsible and involved in this attack, then actions will be taken against them too. We will not spare any one here. We will give protections to film and web series crew and cast," said Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that the fight broke out over permissions of shooting. He said that there is a cartel of coordinators that runs the permission seeking work. "While in this case, the local approval seeking agency people were not given the work. The outsider got the work, therefore, the local people got angry and the fight broke out between two coordinators" he informed.

The incidence has led to government planning to streamline shooting permissions.

"We have decided to start one window digital platform. It will start on August 15. We are in the process of completing all the formalities. It will help to get an approval immediately without any assault," said Fadnavis. He also assured that the government is with the film and web series fraternity that creates so many jobs.