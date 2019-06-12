Arthur Road prison ready to welcome Nirav Modi, says state official

Authorities at the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai have readied 'barrack no. 12' in case fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi is brought to India from the UK for his alleged role in the Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank scam.

According to a state Home Ministry official, the Prisons Department has shared information about the condition of the jail and facilities that can be provided to Nirav.

Barrack No. 12 has two cells and each cell can accommodate three inmates. Currently, one cell is empty which can be kept aside for Nirav. Apart from an attached toilet, the cell gets sufficient light. A medical bed can also be moved inside in case of an emergency.

UK COURT HEARS NIRAV’S BAIL APPEAL The UK High Court on Tuesday heard Nirav’s appeal against a lower court’s order to deny him bail as he fights his extradition from Britain to India in PNB scam

Justice Ingrid Simler at the Royal Courts of Justice in London said as the matter is of ‘some importance’, she would take time before handing down the ruling

The businessman was arrested by Scotland Yard officers in London on March 19. He faces extradition to India as the "principal beneficiary" of the illicit issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) that were used to defraud the state-run Punjab National Bank and the money was diverted to different locations.

UK's Westminster Magistrate's Court last month denied bail to Modi, who has been behind bars at one of England's most overcrowded prisons, Her Majesty's Prison Wandsworth.

The Maharashtra government recently submitted a letter of assurance to the Centre about the facilities which it can provide in the prison, he said.

It had last year furnished a similar letter of assurance to the Centre in connection with the extradition of liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is in the UK and is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

If extradited, the The home department official said, Modi and Mallya will be lodged in the same room, having an area of 20 ft by 15 ft and equipped with three fans, six tube lights and two windows.

The prison department also assured that Modi will be kept in a cell where the number of other detainees is not more than three, the official said.

The barrack is fortified, said the officials, adding that the guarded deployed there are trained to handle all types of eventualities.

