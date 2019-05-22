Ahmedabad: Woman held for sending abuses from fake FB profiles

A complaint was lodged with the cybercell of police by a 34-year-old woman after an unidentified person made two fake profiles on social media, used her husband's photo as a profile picture and sent abusive messages and comments to her relatives.

The accused has been identified as Ekta aka Niral Patel (30), a resident of Ghatlodia. As per the complaint, the accused had created two profiles on Facebook in the names of Smita and Dhara and used photographs of the victim's husband as the profile picture.

From November 30, 2018, the accused had been sending abusive messages and comments to the victim's relatives. When the victim found out about the matter, the complaint was lodged with the cybercell.

With the help of the technical team, officials were able to track down the accused's IP address and phone number, using which, the fake profiles were created and the accused was arrested from the Ghatlodia area of the city.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that her husband worked with a visa consulting company. The victim also worked at the same company. She suspected that her husband and the victim were having an extramarital affair.

In order to take revenge, she made a fake profile of the victim's husband and committed the crimes.

Inspector VB Barad of cyber cell police station said, “During the investigation, we came to know that the accused suspected that her husband was having an affair with the victim. It was also revealed that there was no such thing going on between them. We have arrested the accused right now under the IT act and further investigation is on.”