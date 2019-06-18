23-yr-old Nipah patient free from virus, soon to be discharged: Doctor

In 15 days of being diagnosed with the Nipah virus, the 23-year-old engineering student is looking forward to being discharged from the hospital. Last week, he was moved out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his health improved. He is now being treated in the general ward. His latest test reports revealed he is free from the virus and is improving.



He was tested positive for Nipah virus on June 3 and was kept in an isolated ward at a private hospital in Kochi.



Speaking about the precautionary measures for the patient after getting discharged from the hospital, Dr Anup Warrier, a consultant on infectious diseases and infection control from Aster Medcity Hospital and one of the doctors attending to the Nipah patient, said, "He will be kept under close observation for at least one or two months. We will be looking at the improvement of his neurological state and getting back to normal daily activities. The Government will also monitor if he requires any further testing for the virus in the future."



Talking about his improving health condition, Dr Anup added, "He has regained consciousness. He is able to balance himself and is able to walk, do his daily activities. His subsequent virus test which was done on Wednesday, June 12, is negative and shows that the virus has been eliminated."



Earlier, when the patient was infected, he was mostly disoriented. There was slurring of speech, he couldn't balance himself, and was unable to walk without any support.



The doctor further said, "People, who are close to him, were also tested for the virus. All the tests were negative. There is no second case of Nipah virus in Kerala."





Taking Stock

Other samples taken by the National Institutions of Virology (NIV) are being tested. "That apart, the NIV scientists have also collected samples from bats. By the end of this week, we will know about reports related to those samples."Around 40 to 45 various government agencies are involved in investigating the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The 40-departments-team includes members from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune, Indian Council of Medical Research, bat surveillance teams, and the forest department.