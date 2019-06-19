10,000 SSI units planned, 50 industrial parks under pilot project in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has proposed tax and non-tax benefits to industries under its Ease of Doing Business initiative. It plans to facilitate 10,000 small-scale industries in the current fiscal by giving preference to women and members of schedule caste and schedule tribe. Considering the job-creation potential of micro, small and medium enterprises, the state said it will set up industrial parks at each taluka level.
As a pilot project, the government plans to create such parks in 50 talukas of which 30% plots will be reserved for women entrepreneurs. The government has made an allocation of Rs 300 crore in its additional Budget for 2019-20.
The government will continue to provide electricity at a concessional tariff to cooperative and private yarn mills, knitting, hosiery, garmenting and power looms in the range of Rs 2 to 3.77 per unit. In the past four years, Rs 367.83 crore have been distributed on account of interest subsidy on long-term loans to textile projects and Rs 180.89 crore given as 10% assistance to textile units.
The state has launched e-auction of minerals in 16 mining fields to mop up more revenue and also create jobs in Nagpur, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Chandrapur districts.
For the housing sector, the government has proposed 90% waiver in the penalty amount for non-payment of stamp duty on transfer documents to the housing society and flat owners.