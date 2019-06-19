10,000 SSI units planned, 50 industrial parks under pilot project in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has proposed tax and non-tax benefits to industries under its Ease of Doing Business initiative. It plans to facilitate 10,000 small-scale industries in the current fiscal by giving preference to women and members of schedule caste and schedule tribe. Considering the job-creation potential of micro, small and medium enterprises, the state said it will set up industrial parks at each taluka level.



As a pilot project, the government plans to create such parks in 50 talukas of which 30% plots will be reserved for women entrepreneurs. The government has made an allocation of Rs 300 crore in its additional Budget for 2019-20.



The government will continue to provide electricity at a concessional tariff to cooperative and private yarn mills, knitting, hosiery, garmenting and power looms in the range of Rs 2 to 3.77 per unit. In the past four years, Rs 367.83 crore have been distributed on account of interest subsidy on long-term loans to textile projects and Rs 180.89 crore given as 10% assistance to textile units.



The state has launched e-auction of minerals in 16 mining fields to mop up more revenue and also create jobs in Nagpur, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Chandrapur districts.



For the housing sector, the government has proposed 90% waiver in the penalty amount for non-payment of stamp duty on transfer documents to the housing society and flat owners.



Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has also proposed extension of the Amnesty Scheme to clear arrears under the Value Added Tax and various other Acts administered by the state's tax department. The scheme, which is currently under implementation since March, aims at speedy recovery of outstanding dues and fast-tracking of the disposal of appeals pending at different stages. The government has received 15,650 applications and revenue receipts worth Rs 750 crore under the Amnesty Scheme as on June 17, 2019.Due to the extension, taxpayers will now be able to submit applications and make payments in the first phase up to July 31, and by August 31 in the second phase.Moreover, the government proposes to delete the penalty provision in the event of default in obtaining enrollment certificate by professionals. They will now have to pay a fixed interest of 1.25%. All enrollment certificate holders will be allowed to pay Profession Tax upto the end of the respective year.VAT dealers with annual turnover of Rs 1 crore and with tax liability not exceeding Rs 25,000 will be exempted from getting their accounts studied by an auditor. They are not required to file an audit report in Form 704.