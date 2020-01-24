'Street Dancer 3D' Review: The Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor film is expressive but fails to impress

Street Dancer 3D

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Prabhu Deva

Director: Remo D'Souza

Duration: Two hours 30 minutes

Critic's Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Street Dancer 3D Story:

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are London residents originally belonging to India and Pakistan respectively. They are always at loggerheads and compete against each other when it comes to dancing. However, for a purpose they reunite with the help of Prabhu Deva and dance to express, not to impress.

Street Dancer 3D Review:

Another dance film by Remo D'Souza, another ABCD film but this time titled Street Dancer 3D (like the earlier two films). From showing their dancing skills for an Indian reality show in the first part and then upgrading it with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and swanky Las Vegas in the second part, Street Dancer shows the cast of the film as residents of London but originally belonging to India and Pakistan.

Speaking about the supporting cast, like the other two films, Street Dancer again shows choreographer-actor Punit Pathak as an injured person. Remember his character was killed in ABCD and then in the second instalment, he was diagnosed with an illness which led to the team losing the competition?

Street Dancer has an underwhelming first half with things falling into places sometimes but still looking scattered. The main subject is to show how illegal immigrants are living on the streets and their only desire is to return to their respective countries. Although it's a very sensitive subject and an important one, the justification is not done properly. In the first half, we see them competing against each other on the streets with their impeccable dancing skills for which we have the best artists namely Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal among others.

The second half starts with the 'Garmi' song and so the real fun starts. We also see the much-awaited 'Muqabla' performance by Prabhudeva (Anna) in the film which is welcomed with hoots and claps. Thankfully, unlike the promos and songs, there is not much concentration on the romantic angle between Varun and Shraddha and the actors' performances were not surprising as they were their usual self.

Varun can ace contemporary dance and it showed in 'Dua Karo' while Shraddha has improved her dancing and how!

More importantly, among the immigrants, we see Aparshakti Khurana, who is illegally brought in London by Varun and then lives on the streets with a lack of work. Ummm why?! Then comes Nora Fatehi, who is a show-stealer once she starts dancing but fails to impress when she is not.

Something was lacking in Street Dancer as it had the same wavelength as the previous films but nothing new to offer. Songs 'Ga Ga Ga Ganpati' and 'Bezubaan' which made hearts melt didn't carry the same emotions this time.

Going by Remo's last directorial Race 3, he has put up good efforts in Street Dancer and has to be appreciated for that. Well, dance is in his blood! But ABCD was the only film that expressed it beautifully, Street Dancer failed to impress. The film is filled with speeches and dance, no scope of seeing anyone act it out per se.

Verdict:

Can miss watching it in 3D and give rest to your eyes but only if you want to watch dance every five minutes.