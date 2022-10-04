Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro launching today: How to watch launch live, rumoured specifications and more

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro will be launched by the company at a special event in Munich today (October 4). Xiaomi has been teasing the new Xiaomi 12T series for quite a while now and along with the new smartphones, the company is planning to launch other ‘mega’ products. The Xiaomi 12T series launch event will begin at 14:00 GMT+2 on October 4, which means that the event will commence at 5:30pm IST. Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube, Facebook and Xiaomi’s official website for viewers across the globe. To catch all the action from the event, you can watch the Xiaomi 12T series launch here.

Xiaomi 12T rumoured specifications

Xiaomi 12T is rumoured to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display is said to have 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the top. Under the hood, the Xiaomi 12T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will sport a triple camera setup at the rear that comprises a 108MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone will get a 20MP camera at the front. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging and it will run Android 12 based MIUI 12 out of the box.

Xiaomi 12T Pro rumoured specifications

Apart from a couple of key differences, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be identical to its sibling Xiaomi 12T. The Pro model in the Xiaomi 12T series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and it will feature a 200MP primary camera at the rear.