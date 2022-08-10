Search icon
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 launched in India: Specs, features and more

Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is here. Samsung has launched the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event today (August 10). The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 succeeds the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that was launched last year. Along with the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the company has also launched the new Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a wider 6.2-inch 23.1:9 display. The inner display now also features a wider 21.6:18 aspect ratio on a similar 7.6-inch size. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable smartphone comes with a slimmed down hinge and bezel on the outer display. Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch QHD+ foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2176 x 1812 pixels resolution. The display gets 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection on top. The device features a wider 6.2-inch Infinity-O outer display. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 comes with a triple camera setup at the rear that consist of a 50MP primary sensor equipped with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 10MP telephoto lens that comes with 3x optical zoom. The device runs Android 12L based OneUI OS out of the box.

The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is backed by a 4400mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless (WPC and PMA) charging. The device will be available in three colour options - Phantom Black, Beige, and Graygreen.

