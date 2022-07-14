Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 India launch today - Watch it live here [Video]

Samsung Galaxy M13 launch

Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be launched in India today. The new smartphones from Samsung will succeed the Samsung Galaxy M12 and will join the other devices in the M-series of the Korean tech giant. Although the company has not revealed the specs of the smartphones, reports suggest that both Galaxy M13 and Galaxy M13 5G will be budget friendly. As per the teaser image shared by Samsung, the smartphones feature 6000mAh battery and up to 12GB of RAM. The images also hint that the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G may get a triple rear camera setup at the rear, while the Samsung Galaxy M13 will likely get a dual camera setup. The launch event of the Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will begin at 12 noon and the company will livestream the event for viewers across the country. You can also watch the launch event of new Samsung smartphones here or you can follow our live blog.

If reports are to be believed, both the smartphones will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4G RAM is said to be priced at Rs 11,999 and the 6GB RAM variant is rumoured to be priced around Rs 12,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G with 4GB and 6GB RAM is said to be priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively.

The new Samsung Galaxy M13 and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be sold in India via Amazon. Although Samsung has not revealed when the devices will go on sale, it is expected that the new M-series device will go on sale July 23 onwards. The smartphone will likely feature FHD+ displays and will run Android 12 based OneUI out of the box.