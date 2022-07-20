Redmi K50i 5G smartphone launching in India today - Watch it live here [VIDEO]

Redmi K50i 5G

Redmi K50i 5G smartphone will be launched in India today. Redmi is launching a new K-series smartphone in India almost after 3 years. Reports suggest that the new Redmi K50i 5G will be a rebranded Redmi 11T Pro and the company may stack it against the likes of the OnePlus 10R and Realme GT Neo 3. Although Redmi has not revealed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone yet, it claims that the Redmi K50i 5G has secured better AnTuTu score than Apple iPhone 13. As per a tweet shared by Redmi India, the Redmi K50i 5G managed to score 822274 on AnTuTu benchmarking platform. On the other hand, the A15 Bionic chip in iPhone 13 stories scored 782653. According to the reports, the Redmi K50i 5G will be available in two RAM and storage configurations. To know more details about the smartphone, you can watch the Redmi K50i 5G India launch event live here.

Redmi K50i 5G will reportedly feature a 6.55-inch IPS LCD FH+ display with 1,080 x 2,460 pixels resolution. The display is said to have a refresh rate of 144Hz and touch sampling rate of 270Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

When it comes to camera, the Redmi K50i 5G features a triple rear camera setup that is said to comprise of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, the device will likely get a 16MP selfie shooter.

The device will reportedly feature a IP53 dust and splash resistance body and fingerprint sensor integrated in the power button. The smartphone will run on Android 12 out of the box and it may be backed by a 5,080mAh battery that carries support for 67W fast charging.