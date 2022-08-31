Next Apple iPhone SE tipped to be a reworked iPhone XR, may mark the end of Touch ID in iPhones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple launched the third-generation iPhone SE earlier this year and ahead of the launch there were several rumours suggesting that Apple iPhone SE 3 will look like the iPhone XR. However, none of those design rumours turned out to be true but a latest report has again fueled the flame about the iPhone XR design by claiming that iPhone SE 4 will copy its design. As spotted by AppleTrackr, known leaker Jon Prosser in his Geared Up podcast has predicted that Apple iPhone SE 4 will be a reworked Apple iPhone XR.

Prosser has a record of some quite accurate predictions and if the claims from leaker about the iPhone SE 4 are true, then you can expect that the next-gen iPhone SE will feature 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance. For those who are unaware, SE in iPhone SE models stand for special edition and these devices are usually a light rework of existing iPhone models. For example, the current iPhone SE model is a revamped iPhone 8.

The prediction of iPhone SE with larger screen was also shared by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apart from this, the fourth-gen Apple iPhone SE is also expected to get support for 5G connectivity. It is worth noting that the iPhone SE is the only iPhone in Apple’s current lineup that still features Touch ID and if the prediction by Prosser is right then the launch of iPhone SE 4 may also mark the death of Touch ID in iPhones.

To recall, Apple iPhone XR was launched by the company in 2018 as an affordable alternative to iPhone XS. The device features an LCD display and better battery life. The iPhone XR also became the most popular smartphone globally in Q3 2019.