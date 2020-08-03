Google Pixel 4a launched: Specifications, India launch date, expected price

Tech giant Google has finally launched its much-awaited smartphone Pixel 4a. In the US, 4G version of Google Pixel 4a is priced at $349 while the 5G version of the Pixel 4a will be available with a price tag of $499.

The company is yet to reveal the exact launch date in India and the price of the newly launched Google Pixel 4a. It is likely to be made available in India via Flipkart. While a price tag for India is yet to be announced, the two models are likely to be made available for Rs 26,100 and Rs 37,500, respectively.

Price of Google Pixel 4a in India will be revealed closer to its launch in October 2020, according to reports.

Google Pixel 4a: Specifications, features

Expected Price- Rs 39,999

Chipset- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

OS- Android 9 Pie

Display- 5.6-inch full HD+

Internal Memory- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage

Rear Camera- 12MP

Front Camera- 8MP

Battery- 3,000mAh