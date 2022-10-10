Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to feature similar design as iPhone XR, may launch in 2024

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly have a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch cutout at the top. As per a report by MacRumors, known Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple will launch the next iPhone SE model in 2024 and the device will not miss out on the notch. For those who are unaware, the iPhone SE rumoured to launch in 2024 will be the fourth generation model. Young previously predicted that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a Dynamic Island as seen on the new iPhone 14 Pro models, however he has revised his prediction following the recent launch event.

According to Chinese publication MyDrivers and leaker Jon Prosser, Apple iPhone SE model is set to shift to iPhone‌ XR-like design, this means that the smartphone will ditch the button. A few rumours also suggest that although the iPhone SE 4 may look like the iPhone XR, it will not get Face ID. Instead the company may add Touch ID in the power button of the next-generation iPhone SE model to keep the costs down.

The SE in iPhone SE stands for Special Edition and the SE models in the company’s lineup have always been the affordable alternatives with design of old models. The rumours around iPhone SE with iPhone XR-like design have been in circulation for quite a while now. The current iPhone SE was also believed to get iPhone XR’s body, however Apple went with the iPhone 8 design instead.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggests that Apple is working on the display size of the upcoming Apple iPhone SE. Kuo and Young have very good track record when providing insights into Apple's plans.