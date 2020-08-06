Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Here are top 7 offers on smartphones by non-Chinese brands

Amazon Prime Day and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2020 sale are live in India with hundreds of offers and interesting discounts on popular mobile phones, TVs, laptops, headphones, and other electronics. The Amazon Prime Day sale will run for 48 hours, i.e. till August 7, whereas the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will go on till August 10.

Unlike Amazon Prime Day Sale, Flipkart customers do not require to have a membership to access the sale.

Apart from the product-specific deals, Amazon is also offering HDFC cardholders 10% instant discount on certain products, while Flipkart is offering 10% instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card users and Citibank debit and credit card users on specific products.

Here are some of the best mobile deals offered by Amazon and Flipkart:

1. Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs 52,500) on Flipkart. The iPhone XR is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and comes with a single 12-megapixel primary camera along with a 7-megapixel front camera.

2. Apple iPhone SE (2020)

The iPhone SE (2020) is on sale right now on Flipkart for Rs 36,999 (MRP Rs 42,500). The phone is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic processor and comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

3. LG V30+

The LG V30+ is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000) on Flipkart. The phone is powered by octa-core (2.45 GHz, quad-core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, quad-core, Kryo 280) processor and has OLED display.

4. Apple iPhone 11

Apple's iPhone 11 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs 59,900 (MRP Rs. 68,300) on Amazon. You can exchange an old smartphone and receive an additional discount on the iPhone 11 worth up to Rs 13,600.

5. Samsung Galaxy S10

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is on sale right now on Amazon for Rs 44,999 (MRP Rs 71,000). Galaxy S10 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 chipset and features a hole-punch display. It also comes with a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

6. Motorola Razr (2019)

Motorola Razr is on sale right now on Flipkart for Rs 1,24,999 (MRP Rs 1,49,000). The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie and is powered by a 2510mAh non-removable battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

7. Samsung Galaxy M31s

The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy M31s is on sale right now on Amazon for Rs 17,499 (MRP 19,499). The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery and is powered by an octa-core processor.