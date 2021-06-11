Not designer lehenga, Yami Gautam opted for mother's 33-year-old saree as her wedding outfit

Not giving in to the typical hoo-ha of lavish wedding announcements and designer bridal wear, actor Yami Gautam and beau Aditya Dhar kept it simple and elegant as they recently tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her farmhouse in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on June 4.

From donning a yellow ensemble with a red dupatta and sea-shell maang teeka on her haldi to wearing her mother’s saree on her wedding day, Yami looked like a stunning goddess.

According to Pinkvilla, Yami Gautam had worn her mother's 33-year-old saree for her wedding. The traditional silk saree featured intricate gold work all over it. While the saree was simple, it complimented her blouse which bore floral motifs in the same gold embroidery all over it. She added a matching red dupatta that was gifted to her by her maternal grandmother.

She completed her look with heirloom jewels which involved a regal gold choker set, maang tikka and kalire, decorated with cowries and coconut. She also the traditional Pahaadi Himachali Nath as a part of her accessories which was also gifted to her by her grandmother.

When it came to make up, the actor decided to do it on her own and went for the classic subtle kohl-lined eyes, bright red lips that matched her wedding saree and just a bit of blush on her cheeks.

Yami took to her Instagram handle on June 6 to share the picture of the couple from her pre-wedding ceremony.