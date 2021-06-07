Yami Gautam’s sister Surilie Gautam looks mesmerising in Sabyasachi lehenga for sister’s wedding

Yami Gautam tied the knot with ‘Uri’ director Aditya Dhar last week. She has been sharing pictures from her ‘pahaadi’ wedding on her social media. While Yami definitely stole the show as the stunning new bride, her sister Surilie Gautam has also been raising the temperature with her classic looks and chic sense of style.

For her sister’s wedding, Surilie looked absolutely mesmerising in a fuchsia pink Sabyasachi Lehenga with golden motifs. She paired the look with gold jewellery and a huge nose ring - which is a part of the pahaadi culture. Surilie opted for pink lips and tied her hair in a neat bun.

For the Haldi ceremony, Surilie wore blue coloured separates with huge jhumkas and a fancy hairstyle.

Surilie looks extremely gorgeous for the Mehendi function where she opted for a red salwar suit with golden work on it. She paired it with minimal jewellery and lose open hair.

Surilie Gautam moved to Mumbai at the age of 17 with sister Yami Guatam. She bagged her first television show back then, titled 'Meet Mila De Rabba'. Soon after, Yami started signing films down South and Surilie returned to Chandigarh to attend college. So far, Surilie has done just one teleivsion series.

While Yami has made a mark in Bollywood with performances in Vicky Donor (2012), Kaabil (2017), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) and Bala (2019), Surilie has chosen the Punjabi film industry and has done the 2012 film, 'Power Cut' and is onto her second, soon-to-be-released movie, 'Posti'.