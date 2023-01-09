World Hindi Day 2023: History, significance and theme of Vishwa Hindi Diwas

World Hindi Day 2023

January 10 is a very special day for the Hindi language and the people associated with it. Because this day World Hindi Day is celebrated all over the world. The Government of India had announced on January 10, 2006, to celebrate this day as World Hindi Day. On this day, Indian embassies around the world organize various programs and celebrate World Hindi Day with pomp. The Hindi language is one of the languages spoken by the largest population in the world. Apart from India, this language is also spoken in other countries like Guyana, Suriname, Nepal, Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago and Fiji.

World Hindi Day 2023: History

The first Hindi Diwas convention was held on 10 January 1974 in Nagpur, Maharashtra. This conference was of international level, in which 122 delegates from 30 countries participated. The purpose of this conference was to spread and promote Hindi. Since then, World Hindi Day was celebrated on this date i.e. 10 January. Later, the Indian Embassy of the European country Norway celebrated World Hindi Day for the first time.

World Hindi Day 2023: Theme

Every year a theme is issued by the Government of India to celebrate World Hindi Day. This year's theme is "To make Hindi a part of public opinion, although it does not mean that one has to give up one's mother tongue."

Hindi Diwas on September 14

Hindi Diwas is celebrated in India on 14 September. Celebrating this day started soon after independence. On 14 September 1946, the Constituent Assembly accepted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of India. The then Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's government announced to celebrate September 14 as Hindi Day in the Parliament. The first National Hindi Day was officially celebrated on 14 September 1953.