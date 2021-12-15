WATCH - Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu made cameo appearance in THIS television show, video goes viral

Chandigarh's Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe at the 70th edition of the Miss Universe pageant held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel on December 12, 2021. Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira ended as the runner-up and Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane finished as the second runner-up.

After her glorious victory, netizens have unearthed an old video from a popular television show that featured Harnaaz Sandhu in a cameo role. The clip is from 'Udaariyaan', a family drama series that airs on Colors TV. As per the Colors TV website, "Udaariyaan is a story of two sisters where the younger sister’s dream becomes responsible for upturning the life of her elder sister." The elder sister's character Tejo Kaur Sandhu is played by Priyanka Choudhary and the younger sister character Jasmine Kaur Sandhu is played by Isha Malviya.

In one of the earlier episodes in the show, Harnaaz Sandhu appeared as a contestant in the beauty show along with the show's principal character, Jasmine Kaur Sandhu. Harnaaz Sandhu is seen sharing the recipe for pasta in the video as she says, "And the recipe is boil pasta, make tomato puree, add some garlic. And, pasta is ready. And by the way, when I make pasta, people utter just one word - ambrosia."

Check out the viral video here:

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu has already acted in two Punjabi films, 'Bai Ji Kuttange' and 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran,' that are scheduled to release next year. She is the third Indian to win the Miss Universe title after Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. A yoga enthusiast and fitness lover, 21-year-old Harnaaz is currently pursuing her Master’s degree in Public Administration.