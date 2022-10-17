Want undisturbed sleep at night? Here are some measures you can take

Photo: Pixabay

Sleep is very important for our body and mind to function properly. It heals and recovers our bodies while we sleep. But, due to our hectic schedule, our sleep pattern is getting distorted badly.

The night's sleep is called "Bhutadhatri", which is a Sanskrit word meaning 'mother of all creation. Just as a mother takes care of her children, in the same way the universe nourishes everyone by resting in the state of sleep. Sleep is a natural and essential part of our daily routine, it provides us with energy, which is essential for leading a healthy life. A deep and proper amount of sleep gives complete relaxation to our mind and body, which gives us freshness and makes us energetic and happy.

Difficulties such as suffering, weakness, weakness, lethargy, short life span, etc. arise due to half-incomplete sleep.

What measures we should take to get proper sleep?

Tips for good sleep