Want undisturbed sleep at night? Here are some measures you can take

Sleep is important for the nourishment of our body. But, due to our hectic schedule, our sleep pattern is getting distorted badly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 10:40 AM IST

Sleep is very important for our body and mind to function properly. It heals and recovers our bodies while we sleep. But, due to our hectic schedule, our sleep pattern is getting distorted badly.

The night's sleep is called "Bhutadhatri", which is a Sanskrit word meaning 'mother of all creation. Just as a mother takes care of her children, in the same way the universe nourishes everyone by resting in the state of sleep. Sleep is a natural and essential part of our daily routine, it provides us with energy, which is essential for leading a healthy life. A deep and proper amount of sleep gives complete relaxation to our mind and body, which gives us freshness and makes us energetic and happy.

Difficulties such as suffering, weakness, weakness, lethargy, short life span, etc. arise due to half-incomplete sleep.

What measures we should take to get proper sleep?

Tips for good sleep 

  • Wash your feet before sleeping. Massaging the soles is also good.
  • While sleeping, wear loose and comfortable clothes that allow air to circulate in the body.
  • Take long deep breaths and meditate before sleeping.
  • Do not sleep with your feet towards the south and do not step towards the Guru, the idol of God, the pictures of the Gods and Goddesses, people, things and respectable places.
  • Do not sleep in the kitchen and do not keep food items inside the bedroom.
  • Make sure that there is fresh blowing air inside the bedroom.
  • Never sleep in a dark and wet room.
  • Keep the head up a bit, and put on a thin pillow.

 

