Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Old video of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta dancing to Dil le gayi le gayi goes viral

Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta in 2019 and since then the couple is cherishing every moment of their happy life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Watch: Old video of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta dancing to Dil le gayi le gayi goes viral
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

India’s richest person and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s eldest  son Akash Ambani is following in his father's footsteps and scaling new heights in the world of business and it would not be wrong to say that Akash Ambani is carrying forward his family’s legacy very well.

Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta in 2019 and since then the couple is cherishing every moment of their happy life. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding function, in which Shloka is seen dancing on stage. Needless to say, the video has now gone viral on social media.

The viral video has been shared from the Insta fan page of Ambani family. The video, which is from 2019, is of Shloka Mehta's 'Mala Mehendi' ceremony. In the video, Shloka can be seen dancing to the song 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' along with her the girls of her maternal and Ambani family, including Isha Ambani, Ishita, Nayantara. Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya can also be seen in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married in 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond tycoon Russell Mehta. Shloka Mehta has completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka Mehta received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata
From Kiara Advani to Katrina Kaif: Check out most expensive lehenga worn by Bollywood brides
In pics: Ugly scenes from AAP vs BJP brawl in Delhi MCD house
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Radhakishan Damani, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Billionaires who suffered massive losses in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 623 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.