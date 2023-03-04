Watch: Old video of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta dancing to Dil le gayi le gayi goes viral

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

India’s richest person and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s eldest son Akash Ambani is following in his father's footsteps and scaling new heights in the world of business and it would not be wrong to say that Akash Ambani is carrying forward his family’s legacy very well.

Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta in 2019 and since then the couple is cherishing every moment of their happy life. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding function, in which Shloka is seen dancing on stage. Needless to say, the video has now gone viral on social media.

The viral video has been shared from the Insta fan page of Ambani family. The video, which is from 2019, is of Shloka Mehta's 'Mala Mehendi' ceremony. In the video, Shloka can be seen dancing to the song 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' from the film 'Dil To Pagal Hai' along with her the girls of her maternal and Ambani family, including Isha Ambani, Ishita, Nayantara. Shloka Mehta’s sister Diya can also be seen in the video.

Watch the viral video here:

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani got married in 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond tycoon Russell Mehta. Shloka Mehta has completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Shloka Mehta received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey. She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.