Twitter
Headlines

Encounter breaks out between security forces, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Crew: Kriti Sanon's hot avatar in teaser of Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Naina' leaves fans excited

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

Diljit Dosanjh makes Kareena Kapoor blush, show-off her thumkas at Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Hogi Rihanna, Beyonce…’

Video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dancing on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash goes viral, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Photos of Radhika Merchant bonding with Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani's daughter Aadiya go viral

Video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dancing on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash goes viral, watch

Watch: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo play Dandiya at Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash

10 surprising facts about Mahabharat's Mama Kansa

Batters with most sixes in IPL history

Mukesh Ambani’s bahu Shloka Ambani stuns at Anant-Radhika pre wedding bash

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Israel-Hamas War: Joe Biden Says US Military To Airdrop Food And Supplies Into Gaza

Gautam Gambhir Quits Politics Says, 'Need To Focus On Cricket Commitments' Asks BJP To Relieve Him

Spanish Tourist Gang-Raped During Bike Tour With Husband In India's Jharkhand

Diljit Dosanjh makes Kareena Kapoor blush, show-off her thumkas at Ambani pre-wedding bash: ‘Hogi Rihanna, Beyonce…’

Watch: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor groove to ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at Ambani pre-wedding bash

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh makes Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana, Ananya Panday groove to his songs at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dancing on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash goes viral, watch

The second day of the celebrations, themed 'A Walk on the Wildside,' with a suggested 'jungle fever' dress code, was held at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 03, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The three-day pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, commenced on Friday (March 1) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The second day of the celebrations, themed 'A Walk on the Wildside,' with a suggested 'jungle fever' dress code, was held at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar. Guests, numbering close to 2,000, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, participated in the event at the Reliance Greens Complex, Jamnagar. Guests adorned floral, bird, tiger, and animal-printed attire to complement the day's theme.

Jamnagar was chosen as the venue due to its special significance to the Ambani family, reflecting their deep-rooted familial ties with the city.

A video Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani dancing to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the film Kalank is going viral. the mother-daughter duo are seen delivering a mesmerising performance at the pre-wedding bash.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who runs successful business, is daughter of a multimillionaire, is married to a superstar, her husband is..

Meet Radhika Merchant's sister and Anant Ambani's sister-in -law, she is co-founder of...

Delhi Budget expected on March 4, CM Kejriwal likely to focus on health, education and...

Meet man, an Indian, who bought 3 Rolls Royce cars in one day, owns Rs 178 crore jet, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Meet man who quit high-paying job in US to start business in India, now owns Rs 2400 crore company, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE