Video of Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani dancing on 'Ghar More Pardesiya' at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding bash goes viral, watch

The three-day pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, commenced on Friday (March 1) in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The second day of the celebrations, themed 'A Walk on the Wildside,' with a suggested 'jungle fever' dress code, was held at Vantara, the Ambanis' animal rescue and rehabilitation center in Jamnagar. Guests, numbering close to 2,000, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra, participated in the event at the Reliance Greens Complex, Jamnagar. Guests adorned floral, bird, tiger, and animal-printed attire to complement the day's theme.

Jamnagar was chosen as the venue due to its special significance to the Ambani family, reflecting their deep-rooted familial ties with the city.

A video Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani dancing to 'Ghar More Pardesiya' from the film Kalank is going viral. the mother-daughter duo are seen delivering a mesmerising performance at the pre-wedding bash.