Urvashi Rautela holds Indian flag with Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu – WATCH



Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe 2021, celebrated her historic victory with Urvashi Rautela, who was in Israel as a member of the international pageant's jury. In the video, Urvashi posted on her own Instagram page, the two shared a personal moment.



The 27-year-old shared the clip with the caption, "#MISSUNIVERSE WE DID IT INDIA VOHOOOO #PostWin."

Urvashi is seen in the video hugging Harnaaz while holding the Indian tricolour with one hand. While posing for the camera, the two exchanged a kiss on the cheek and conversed. "Koi na koi toh hona chahiye na saath mein (Someone should be by your side)," Urvashi says at the start of the video.

To this, Harnaaz replies, "Aap toh wahin pe the jahan hone chahiye ho. I can't belive aap mere saath khade ho. Because aapke post dekh ke mein sochti thi 'wow she is so pretty' (You are exactly where you are supposed to be. I cannot belive you are by my side. Because looking at your posts I always thought, 'wow she is so pretty')."



Harnaaz looked lovely in a mermaid-inspired embroidered nude gown. She wore it to the Miss Universe 2021 grand finale. The 21-year-old posed with a wide smile while wearing the Miss Universe crown and winning sash. She accessorised the eye-catching attire with delicate jewels.

For the event, Urvashi chose a strapless bright red sequinned dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a risqué thigh-high slit on the side. She completed the look with black pumps, a sleek top knot, and dramatic make-up.