Lifestyle

This India sweet is second best cheese dessert in the world

This recognition from Taste Atlas, a renowned food guide, highlights the global appeal of Indian cuisine and the irresistible allure of Ras Malai.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 05:34 PM IST

India's sweet delight, Ras Malai, has just clinched the second spot among the world's finest cheese desserts. This creamy treat, originating from West Bengal, India, has captured hearts globally with its rich taste and spongy texture.

Ras Malai is a beloved dessert cherished during festive occasions such as Holi and Diwali. Its preparation begins with making soft cheese, known as chhena, using milk, lemon juice, and water. This chhena is then cooked in sugary syrup until it becomes tender and flavorful.

The magic doesn't stop there. The cooked chhena is carefully soaked in rabdi, a sweet milk syrup infused with the aromatic essence of cardamom. To add a delightful crunch, chopped almonds and pistachios are sprinkled generously over the top.

The result? A decadent dessert that melts in your mouth and leaves you craving for more. Ras Malai is best enjoyed when served chilled, making it the perfect treat to beat the heat on a sunny day.

This recognition from Taste Atlas, a renowned food guide, highlights the global appeal of Indian cuisine and the irresistible allure of Ras Malai. So, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply satisfying your sweet tooth, Ras Malai promises to delight your taste buds with its heavenly flavors.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

 

 

 

 

