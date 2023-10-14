Headlines

These 5 hacks will help you deal with your period mood swings

Dealing with mood swings during your period can be challenging, but it's a common part of the menstrual cycle. Fluctuating hormones can lead to irritability, sadness, and frustration. However, there are strategies you can employ to help you navigate these mood swings and make your period more manageable. Here are five effective hacks:

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 14, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

Dealing with mood swings during your period can be challenging, but it's a common part of the menstrual cycle. Fluctuating hormones can lead to irritability, sadness, and frustration. However, there are strategies you can employ to help you navigate these mood swings and make your period more manageable. Here are five effective hacks:

Balanced Diet: A balanced diet is crucial for maintaining stable mood throughout your menstrual cycle. Incorporate complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your meals. Foods rich in magnesium, like dark leafy greens and nuts, can help alleviate mood swings. Additionally, staying hydrated is essential to combat fatigue and irritability.

Exercise Regularly: Engaging in regular physical activity can be a game-changer when it comes to managing period mood swings. Exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. Activities like walking, yoga, and swimming can help reduce stress and improve your overall mood. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week.

Stress Management: High-stress levels can exacerbate mood swings during your period. Incorporate stress-reduction techniques into your daily routine, such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, or mindfulness. These practices can help you stay calm and centered during your menstrual cycle.

Hormonal Birth Control: If your mood swings are severe and disruptive, consider discussing hormonal birth control options with your healthcare provider. Some contraceptives can regulate hormone fluctuations, making your periods more predictable and reducing mood swings. However, consult your doctor to find the best option for your specific needs and health considerations.

Herbal Remedies and Supplements: Certain herbs and supplements, such as chasteberry, evening primrose oil, and vitamin B6, have been known to alleviate period-related mood swings. While these can be effective, consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplements, as they may interact with other medications or have contraindications.

