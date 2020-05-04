Thanks to Google doodle 'peppers & ice-cream' game, you can 'spice up' your COVID-19 lockdown

Search giant Google, on 27th March, announced that they are bringing back some of their popular interactive Google Doodle games to help people kill boredom in the lockdown.

With the tagline 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles', the doodle on Monday has a game that they launched on January 22, 2016, to celebrate Wilbur Scoville’s 151st birthday.

Born in Connecticut in 1865, Wilbur Scoville is acclaimed for his Organoleptic test which he invented in 1912 while working at the Parke-Davis pharmaceutical company.

The Organoleptic test measures the pungency or heat of several chili peppers.

Scoville is an ice-cream and pepper fighting game where you can tackle the heat of the peppers by throwing balls of ice cream.

It’s day 6 of our throwback #GoogleDoodle series... Today, spice it up with our 2016 Doodle game celebrating pharmacist & inventor of the Scoville scale, Wilbur Scoville!#GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/FhX0mtZxBU pic.twitter.com/RNW8UhGfAN — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) May 4, 2020

Google's initiative will surely cheer up people across the globe as due to COVID-19 lockdown, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home.

Google described the doodle saying, “As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”