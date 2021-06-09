Study reveals interesting facts about dreams and what they actually mean - read here

Headlines

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

ICC introduces first-ever umpire education course for aspiring match officials; details here

SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport during maintenance work

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani may lose 5 airports taken on lease from Maharashtra government, here’s why

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

Health benefits of pineapple

Top 8 high protein foods for fat loss

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 5 must-watch films on this day

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

PM Modi's Attack On Opposition Front, 24th Kargil War anniversary celebrations start in Drass & more | DNA News Wrap, July 25

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's Barbie movie date, Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan, Dream Girl 2's 'pehli jhalak' & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 25

IND vs WI 2nd Test Highlights: India Won The Series 1-0 Against West Indies, But Lost Crucial Points

Sanjay Dutt's iconic mullet from 90s inspires Gulshan Devaiah’s look in Guns and Gulaabs

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

When Nargis called Rekha 'witch' after her dating rumours with Sanjay Dutt made headlines: 'she gives signals to men'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Study reveals interesting facts about dreams and what they actually mean - read here

Results show that 53.5% of dreams were traced to a memory, and nearly 50% of reports with a memory source were connected to multiple past experiences.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 09, 2021, 07:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dreams result from a process that often combines fragments of multiple life experiences and anticipates future events, according to novel evidence from a new study in the Journal Sleep. The journal Sleep is the annual meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies, a joint venture of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society.

Results show that 53.5% of dreams were traced to a memory, and nearly 50% of reports with a memory source were connected to multiple past experiences.

The study also found that 25.7% of dreams were related to specific impending events, and 37.4% of dreams with a future event source were additionally related to one or more specific memories of past experiences.

Future-oriented dreams became proportionally more common later in the night. "Humans have struggled to understand the meaning of dreams for millennia," said principal investigator Erin Wamsley, who has a doctorate in cognitive neuroscience and is an associate professor in the department of psychology and program in neuroscience at Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina.

"We present new evidence that dreams reflect a memory-processing function. Although it has long been known that dreams incorporate fragments of past experience, our data suggest that dreams also anticipate probable future events."

The study involved 48 students who spent the night in the laboratory for overnight sleep evaluation using polysomnography.

During the night, participants were awakened up to 13 times to report on their experiences during sleep onset, REM sleep, and non-REM sleep. The following morning, participants identified and described waking life sources for each dream reported the previous evening.

A total of 481 reports were analyzed. "This is a new description of how dreams draw simultaneously from multiple waking-life sources, utilizing fragments of past experience to construct novel scenarios anticipating future events," said Wamsley.

According to Wamsley, the proportional increase of future-oriented dreams later in the night may be driven by temporal proximity to the upcoming events. While these dreams rarely depict future events realistically, the activation and recombination of future-relevant memory fragments may nonetheless serve an adaptive function.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

Amid dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal says 'I want to stay single'

PM Modi makes 'East India Company, Indian Mujahideen' attack at Opposition's INDIA alliance

Twitter makeover: Elon Musk reveals new name for micro-blogging site

Neeraj Chopra’s exclusive Mahindra XUV gets new Rs 90 lakh partner, check Olympic champion's car collection

MORE

MOST VIEWED

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE