Signs that your mind is exhausted and asking for a change

The problem of mental exhaustion is basically seen in adults, but at present, this problem is being seen in children as well, due to increasing competition.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 12, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

When you are physically tired, your body gets tired, but when you face mental fatigue, your mind gets tired, but the body remains healthy. The problem of mental exhaustion occurs when you are doing something for a long time that requires more brain than usual and you need to concentrate more. Simply put, mental exhaustion can occur when your brain receives too much stimulation or has to maintain an intense level of activity without rest. Such as worries about the house, any work in the field of art, solving problems, the burden of doing some ethical work, heavy study work and other problems like the condition of controlling mental states. The problem of mental exhaustion is basically seen in adults, but at present, this problem is being seen in children as well, due to increasing competition.

What are the symptoms of mental exhaustion? 

When there is a problem of mental exhaustion, its symptoms usually appear slowly, which is very easy to understand. But, when you are struggling with a situation when you have to face mental exhaustion, then during that time its symptoms become clearly visible. In case of mental exhaustion, its symptoms are visible in three ways, which are given below:-

  • Constantly being sad
  • Persistent feeling of anxiety.
  • Feelings of depression, including hopeless mood.
  • Difficulty caring for anything.
  • Being in a state of isolation – In such a situation, you start feeling alone.
  • Feeling pessimistic or pessimistic.
  • Anger or irritability – This problem can be continuous or for some time.
  • Difficulty processing and controlling emotions.
  • Persistence of feeling of fear.
  • Getting angry very quickly
  • You start thinking more than usual.
  • A decline in motivation or productivity.
  • Feeling lethargic or slow in reactions.
  • Difficulty concentrating, remembering information, putting together thoughts, or completing tasks accurately.

How to combat mental exhaustion?

  • Pay conscious attention
  • Do yoga and meditation
  • Get a massage
  • Aromatherapy
  • Read your favourite book
  • Spend time close to nature
  • Listen to hymns
  • Try to get more sleep
  • Consult a doctor if needed
