Rongali Bihu 2023: Date, importance and how to celebrate this festival?

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, is a major festival celebrated in the northeastern state of Assam, India. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. This year, Rongali or Bohag Bihu will be celebrated from April 14.

The key to celebrating Rongali Bihu is to enjoy it with your family and friends while preserving the cultural heritage of Assam.

Here are some ways to celebrate Rongali Bihu:

Clean and decorate your house: Clean your house and decorate it with rangoli, flowers, and lights. It is believed that this brings good luck and prosperity.

Dress up in traditional Assamese attire: Wear traditional Assamese clothes like Mekhela Chador (for women) or Dhoti-Kurta (for men). You can also wear traditional jewelry like gam kharu, bana, and xorai.

Prepare traditional Assamese food: Cook traditional Assamese dishes like pitha, laru, doi-chira, aloo pitika, fish curry, etc. Invite friends and family to share the food and celebrate together.

Perform Bihu dance: Bihu dance is a traditional dance form of Assam. Learn the dance and perform it with your friends and family. You can also participate in Bihu competitions organized in your locality.

Play games: Play traditional Assamese games like tekeli bhonga, egg fight, and buffalo fight. These games are an important part of the Bihu celebration.

Visit Bihu Pandals: Visit Bihu Pandals (temporary structures) set up in different parts of Assam. These pandals are decorated with lights and flowers and showcase the cultural heritage of Assam.

Attend cultural programs: Attend cultural programs organized by local organizations. These programs showcase traditional Assamese music, dance, and theater.