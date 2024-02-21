Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, puja timing, rituals and significance; all you need to know

Twitter
Headlines

Meet women, founded Rs 182884 crore firm, may be expelled from her own company, she lost…

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

Zoo removes 70 coins from alligator's stomach, requests visitors to avoid throwing money in water

Mukesh Ambani backed cash-strapped firm unable to pay salaries, may be acquired by Rs 265243 crore…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Farmers protest LIVE updates: Security tightened at Delhi borders as 'Delhi Chalo' resumes today

Meet Navjot Kaur, Indian origin woman who will represent New Zealand at Miss World pageant

9 inspirational messages by BTS' Suga

Meaning of names of kids of star India cricketers

Zodiac signs of Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Vamika, Akaay

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 Highlights | India Lead Series By 2-1 Against England | IND v ENG Recap

IND vs ENG: Setback For India! Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Be Rested For 4th Test In Ranchi vs England

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Virat Kohli In Elite List After He Scored Consecutive Two 200's

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, had superhit director, was huge disaster, made for Rs 55 crore, earned just Rs..

Jackky Bhagnani to gift heartfelt song to Rakul Preet Singh symbolising their love at their wedding

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s unique connection to names of their children, Vamika and Akaay

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, puja timing, rituals and significance; all you need to know

Pradosh holds significant reverence in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu Panchang, there are twenty-four Pradosh Vrat observances annually.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:04 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Pradosh Vrat, also known as Pradosham, is a revered day in Hinduism dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Parvati. Observing this vrat is believed to bring about eternal happiness, spiritual advancement, and robust health. Devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Pradosh, which falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha lunar phases. It is widely believed that on this sacred day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fulfil the earnest wishes of those who fast with utmost devotion and sincerity, absolving them from the burdens of suffering and past karma. For detailed information on dates, timings, and puja rituals, continue reading to delve deeper into this auspicious occasion.

When is Pradosh Vrat in February 2024

In February, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The auspicious timings are as follows:

Trayodashi Tithi begins: 11:27 AM, February 21, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi ends: 01:21 PM, February 22, 2024

Puja muhurat: 05:48 PM to 08:17 PM

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Puja rituals

Devotees prepare for the puja by bathing an hour before sunset, paying homage to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and God Kartik. Lord Shiva is revered in a Kalasha filled with water atop Darbha grass. The Shivling receives an ablution of milk, ghee, and curd, with bilva leaves presented as auspicious offerings. Recitations from the Shiva Purana and the Pradosh Vrat Katha enrich the ceremony, accompanied by the chanting of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times. These rituals encapsulate devotion, symbolizing purification, reverence, and the eternal cycle of creation and destruction embodied by Lord Shiva in Hindu tradition.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Significance

Pradosh holds significant reverence in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu Panchang, there are twenty-four Pradosh Vrat observances annually. Occurring twice a month, it falls on the thirteenth day of both the waxing and waning lunar phases. Devotees fast on this day, venerating Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Puja ceremonies are conducted during the Gaudhooli period, just before sunset. It's believed that observing the fast with utmost devotion brings blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, fulfilling devotees' earnest wishes on this auspicious occasion.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome second child, netizens say 'next future GOAT'

Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

Meet Virat Kohli's elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, is as stylish as Anushka Sharma, her husband is...

PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J&K, to flag off first electric train in Valley today

Kohli's sister reaction on birth of Virat and Anushka's son Akaay goes viral, check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Divya Agarwal dons traditional Punjabi attire, flaunts mehendi with to-be husband Apurva Padgaonkar

Remember Shri Krishna actor Sarvadaman Banerjee? Actor stuns fans with chiselled physique, amazing fitness at age 58

Meet Pooja Desai, Shammi Kapoor's granddaughter who is as beautiful as Kareena, Karisma, she works as...

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Streaming This Week: Salaar Hindi, The Kerala Story, Love Storiyaan, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE