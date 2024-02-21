Pradosh Vrat 2024: Date, puja timing, rituals and significance; all you need to know

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Pradosh Vrat, also known as Pradosham, is a revered day in Hinduism dedicated to honouring Lord Shiva and his consort, Goddess Parvati. Observing this vrat is believed to bring about eternal happiness, spiritual advancement, and robust health. Devotees fast and offer prayers to Lord Shiva on the auspicious day of Pradosh, which falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of both Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha lunar phases. It is widely believed that on this sacred day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati fulfil the earnest wishes of those who fast with utmost devotion and sincerity, absolving them from the burdens of suffering and past karma. For detailed information on dates, timings, and puja rituals, continue reading to delve deeper into this auspicious occasion.

When is Pradosh Vrat in February 2024

In February, the Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The auspicious timings are as follows:

Trayodashi Tithi begins: 11:27 AM, February 21, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi ends: 01:21 PM, February 22, 2024

Puja muhurat: 05:48 PM to 08:17 PM

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Puja rituals

Devotees prepare for the puja by bathing an hour before sunset, paying homage to Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and God Kartik. Lord Shiva is revered in a Kalasha filled with water atop Darbha grass. The Shivling receives an ablution of milk, ghee, and curd, with bilva leaves presented as auspicious offerings. Recitations from the Shiva Purana and the Pradosh Vrat Katha enrich the ceremony, accompanied by the chanting of the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra 108 times. These rituals encapsulate devotion, symbolizing purification, reverence, and the eternal cycle of creation and destruction embodied by Lord Shiva in Hindu tradition.

Pradosh Vrat 2024: Significance

Pradosh holds significant reverence in Hinduism, dedicated to Lord Shiva. According to the Hindu Panchang, there are twenty-four Pradosh Vrat observances annually. Occurring twice a month, it falls on the thirteenth day of both the waxing and waning lunar phases. Devotees fast on this day, venerating Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Puja ceremonies are conducted during the Gaudhooli period, just before sunset. It's believed that observing the fast with utmost devotion brings blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, fulfilling devotees' earnest wishes on this auspicious occasion.