PM Modi's White House dinner: Recipe for stuffed Portobello mushrooms served to Indian PM

Here's the recipe of stuffed Portobello mushrooms served to PM Modi at White House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his inaugural state visit to the United States, is scheduled to partake in a State Dinner organized by Joe and Jill Biden on Thursday. The distinguished White House event will feature a delectable menu, showcasing plant-based dishes such as millet and stuffed mushrooms, specially prepared for approximately 400 esteemed guests attending the dinner in honor of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi adheres to a vegetarian diet, and to assist in the kitchen, First Lady Jill Biden sought the expertise of California-based chef Nancy Curtis, who specializes in plant-based cuisine.

Today, through this article we will tell you the delicious recipe of stuffed mushrooms served to PM Modi at the White House

Check out the recipe of stuffed Portobello mushrooms:

Ingredients:

4 large Portobello mushrooms

1 cup bread crumbs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup diced onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).

Remove the stems from the Portobello mushrooms and scrape out the gills using a spoon. Set the mushroom caps aside.

Chop the mushroom stems finely and set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine the bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, garlic, diced bell peppers, diced onion, and chopped mushroom stems. Mix well.

Drizzle the olive oil over the mushroom caps and season with salt and pepper.

Spoon the breadcrumb mixture into the mushroom caps, dividing it evenly among them.

Place the stuffed mushrooms on a baking sheet or in a baking dish.

Bake in the preheated oven for about 20 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender and the filling is golden brown.

Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese over the top of each mushroom and return to the oven for another 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Remove from the oven and let the mushrooms cool for a few minutes before serving.

These stuffed Portobello mushrooms make a delicious appetizer or side dish. Enjoy!