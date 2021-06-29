Pawan Singh Dhakad Shifting His Focus from an Influencer to Bollywood

Depending on fate to give you opportunities to succeed in life are only excuses for the slacker and the coward. People who are scared of hard work and failures blame their inefficiency on their fate. Only some work tirelessly for their dreams. Pawan Singh Dhakad is known for his well-sculpted physique and his influence on today’s youth as a fitness expert.

Pawan Singh started the journey to success at a young age. He discovered his passion for health and fitness very early on in life. He was enthusiastic to create a profession out of his passion. His aim to help others realize the importance of fitness motivated him to start the ‘DFT Cross-Fit Sports Gym’ in Gwalior. He moulded himself to be a positive influence on others. He stuck to cricket for years, in one form or the other, because of his love for the sport. He has ten years of experience as a Motivational Sports Personality and Administrator. His love for fitness and cricket has taken him to the next level. He says that the fuel to his passion is that they push him over his limits. He likes the challenges they offer, as he can continually fight against himself to become the best version of himself.

According to Pawan, one cannot directly land on a mountain's peak without climbing from the bottom. He was not always this successful; he also started from the beginning like others. The difference is that he did not stop midway or complain about the hardships that he had to face. Pawan believes that Bollywood is one of the most influential platforms and understands that Indian youth admires and follows them. As a person who likes to push his boundaries and wants to be a role model for others, Pawan concludes that shifting his focus to Bollywood is the next step in his career. With an aesthetic physique, wonderful fashion sense, and a never-give-up attitude, Pawan now aims to debut in Bollywood soon.

Pawan Singh Dhakad says that taking one step at a time is necessary but being consistent is the key.

Brand desk content